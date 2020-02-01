Winter heat wave: Spring-like temperatures warm up parts of Saskatchewan Saturday

Saskatchewan's winter weather roller coaster reached a high point Saturday, as temperatures across the province soared above the freezing mark.

As of Saturday afternoon, temperatures ranged from -4 C in La Ronge — a place that usually sits around -13 C this time of year — to 9 C in Swift Current.

At one point, Maple Creek was the warmest place in Canada, reaching 14 C just after 2:00 p.m. CST. That broke the area's old record of 13.3 C that was set in 1931.

Records were also expected to be shattered elsewhere in the province. Regina's forecasted high of 9 C would break the city's old record of 6.1 C that was set in 1992.

Warm weather not good news for everyone

While many headed outdoors to enjoy the rare blast of winter heat, others were left wishing things would cool down a bit.

The Regina Speed Skating Club had to call off its annual long track skating meet at Optimist Park a few hours earlier than anticipated because the ice on the skating oval was starting to melt.

Pam Milos (left) and Brenda Derry of the Regina Speed Skating Club said they had to call off a long track speed skating meet a few hours earlier than anticipated Saturday. Warm temperatures made it impossible to skate on the ice. (Ethan Williams/CBC )

Pam Milos, one of the meet's coordinators, said the skaters started noticing the ice melting just before noon when the sun came out.

"We bumped up our start time from 7:30 ... to 6:00 a.m. to get as much racing in as we could," said Milos. "We've covered our lane markers with piles of snow and we're hoping it gets cold enough overnight. It's beyond our control."

Milos said older age groups had already competed by the time it was called off. But the younger skaters didn't seem to mind when they were told it was too slushy to skate.

Small piles of snow are piled up on the speed skating oval at Optimist Park in Regina on Saturday. A long track speed skating event had to end early because the heat melted the ice. The piles of snow are meant to keep the ice cool. (Ethan Williams/CBC )

"There was a huge cheer in their locker room," she said. "I think some of them are looking for pool time at the hotel."

The club is also starting earlier tomorrow in case the ice starts melting again.

Nasty weather accompanies winter warm spell

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued freezing rain warnings for several areas of central Saskatchewan Saturday, including the Battlefords, Meadow Lake, Prince Albert and Tisdale regions.

According to ECCC, an area of freezing rain is tracking from west-central Saskatchewan southeastward across the northern grain belt.

Many highways, including highway 16 from Lloydminster to just southeast of North Battleford, were "wet subject to freezing," according to the provincial Highway Hotline website as of Saturday afternoon.

Wind warnings were also issued for areas around Swift Current, Maple Creek and Leader. ECCC warned that gusts in excess of 90 kilometres per hour could damage buildings and vehicles.

It's expected the freezing rain and strong winds will end by early Saturday evening.