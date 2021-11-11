Most of Sask. under wind or winter storm warning

As of early Tuesday morning, most of Saskatchewan was either under a wind or winter storm warning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

While a wind warning is currently in effect for Regina, Saskatoon as well as some areas in central, eastern and the most northern parts of the province are currently not on the federal Public Weather Alerts list for Saskatchewan.

That doesn't mean though the areas won't see some strong winter weather today.

Many regions in Saskatchewan face wind or winter storm warnings on Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, 2021, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Saskatoon can expect "five to ten centimetres of snow for today and some stronger winds, 50 gusting to 80 starting later on around noon," said Kyle McAulay, operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"For it to have a wind warning … it has to have gusts of up to 70 to 90 km/h, and we're expecting this to be a little bit less."

The reason for the weather warnings is a strong low pressure system moving from Alberta into Manitoba, according to McAulay.

The central parts of Saskatchewan can expect snow fall of up to 15 centimetres, and Meadow Lake has already received about 16 centimetres of snow, said McAulay.

The wind, however, might become the bigger challenge on Tuesday.

Across southern Saskatchewan McAulay expects winds of up to 110 km/h, with Swift Current already experiencing strong winds of around 102 km/h Tuesday morning.

According to McAulay, Saskatchewan won't be out of the woods by the end of Tuesday.

"It depends where you are," he said.

"Generally this is going to be pretty gusty conditions overnight, not as strong as of midday today, and then Wednesday, a little bit lighter, but still gusty nonetheless."

As of Tuesday morning, travel was not recommended on several highways in northern and southwestern parts of the province, including Highway 11 from MacDowall to Prince Albert, according to Saskatchewan's highway hotline.