Winter storm to hit Sask. Monday night, RCMP warn against travel

A winter storm is its way through Saskatchewan and RCMP are asking people to refrain from travel if possible.

Freezing rain, heavy snow, reduced visibility and high winds are expected to make for messy and even dangerous roads.

"When encountering below-zero temperatures, an area of freezing rain may develop from Saskatoon to Yorkton this evening before moving further north and east overnight. Snow and rain will also be falling as this system makes its first pass," said Environment Canada in an online weather alert.

1/3 A winter storm is expected to roll through parts of Sask. tonight and will continue over the next few days. Freezing rain + heavy snow + reduced visibility + strong winds will likely make travel difficult. Please refrain from traveling if possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SkStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SkStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/KeIDEC6sO0">pic.twitter.com/KeIDEC6sO0</a> —@RCMPSK

Saskatchewan RCMP are also reminding drivers that it can be difficult for emergency responders to reach them in a blizzard. They're recommending that people who do hit the road take an emergency kit, a charged cell phone and warm clothes.

Police say Saskatchewan residents should let someone know about their travel plans and when they're expected to get to their destination.

Environment Canada said Tuesday will bring snow and wind in multiple areas across the province, causing reduced visibility.

