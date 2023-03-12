Wind-driven storm hammers southern Sask.

A weekend winter storm created treacherous driving conditions across southern Saskatchewan.

Throughout Friday night and into Saturday, some parts of southern Saskatchewan received more than 15 centimetres of snow, while some regions in the southeast endured winds gusting up to 85 km/h.

Blizzard and snowfall warnings were in effect across southern Saskatchewan early Saturday morning as the storm dumped seven centimetres of snow on Regina.

Stephen Berg, an Environment Canada meteorologist, says the strong winds made driving difficult.

"Those 85 kilometre-an-hour peak gusts around Estevan was really what helped bring visibility down to near to zero for quite a number of hours," Berg said. "

"Regina was down to less than a mile of visibility from late [Friday] evening to mid morning of yesterday, and with gusts of about 67 kilometres per hour."

Storm conditions and traffic accidents temporarily closed numerous highways in southern Saskatchewan, including the Regina bypass, stretches of Highway 1 and highways around Estevan.

RFPS, EMS and RCMP on scene of a major collision on the Regina Bypass between Hwy 33 and Hwy 6 involving multiple semi trailers. One person extricated and transported to hospital. Please stay off the highways and obey all road closures during the storm.

There were five reports of semi-trailers in ditches between Eatonia and Rosetown, according to severe weather chaser Jenny Hagan.

She says it's important that drivers adhere to travel recommendations when the weather turns foul.

"The winter events are something that we're very used to, and we kind of think the world can't shut down because of a little snow, and I find people then venture out maybe when they shouldn't," Hagan said.

"You're not only putting yourself at risk, but you're putting others at risk as well. Emergency personnel need to be able to respond when they can to either you or others on the road and you being out there can impact them being able to respond."

Highway 44 West of Eatonia

Regina's snow routes came into effect Sunday at 6:00 a.m, meaning on-street parking along routes identified by blue street signs with a white snowflake is prohibited until Monday morning at 6:00 a.m.