'Balmy' weather expected in Sask. as solstice marks beginning of winter

As today's solstice marks the official start of winter, a "balmy" Christmas that's warm but not white is being forecast for Saskatchewan by Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips.

"I think in many ways ... what you've seen in December is already a dry run or a dress rehearsal as to how we're going to see the winter," said Phillips, in an interview with CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition on Friday.

"We think there will be perhaps, maybe, less snow. Certainly not what we saw last year where winter started early and went on forever. And sort of the crescendo there was in February, when we had that brutal month where we had, my gosh, the coldest month in Prairie history, at least in the last 70 years or so."

The forecast continues what Phillips said is a long spell without a white Christmas for Regina.

"That's ... like death, taxes and a white Christmas is a sure thing [but] clearly we're not seeing that this year," said Phillips.

"I can't believe it in Regina. We could have three years in a row without a white Christmas — never seen that in 56 years of record keeping."

Phillips said there is currently about six centimetres of snow in Saskatoon that he does not expect to melt away before December 25.

With no significant amounts of snow or record-breaking cold spells in the forecast, Phillips said there appears to be an overall lack of "weather" in Saskatchewan.

Hopes that blessing won't become a curse

"We describe 'weather' in the weather office as when it's something perilous, it's either snowing or raining or wild winds or what have you, or frigid temperatures," said Phillips.

"Hey, [there's] none of that. It's like almost it's clear skies and really balmy conditions for getting around."

Although the warm temperatures and pleasant conditions might be welcomed by some, Phillips said he hopes it does not cause problems for farmers in the New Year.

He said 2019 was a particularly difficult year for agriculture in the province, with extremely dry conditions preceding long periods of precipitation.

"I hope that what you're blessing is not going to curse you later on. We sometimes need that snow when we get to the growing season later on," said Phillips.

"It's good news that we're seeing all that snow in the mountains because that's water that eventually gets to Saskatchewan," said Phillips, adding that precipitation levels are difficult to predict.

With files from CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition