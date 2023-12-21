Winter solstice ceremony at mâmawêyatitân centre in Regina honours matriarchs

A winter solstice ceremony held in Regina's North Central neighbourhood Thursday was meant to honour matriarchs, past and present.

The event, hosted by the Buffalo Peoples Art Institute at the mâmawêyatitân centre, began with a pipe ceremony. Thirteen matriarchs lit their pipes to pray in celebration of the winter solstice.

Brenda Dubois, a knowledge keeper, said that the ceremony was also to pray for wellness to the community and to give power to the women in the community.

"Thirteen matriarchs from our community are all pulling out their pipes and praying at the same time for the same thing," Dubois said.

There event also featured a feast for all those who came out.

"It's a part of reciprocity that that piece about give and take back into our community, that we not just come here to to take something, we're also giving something back as well," Dubois said.

The event featured prayers and a feast for those who attended. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Dubois said the winter solstice is a time for the next stage of life and can be emotional, but is also a cause for celebration.

"It's a really celebratory moment once we sort of understand that this is the shifting time of year for Mother Earth," Dubois said.

All Nations Hope also hosted a separate winter solstice ceremony with Indigenous matriarchs in the same neighborhood.

"We are complementing one another in the work that we're doing in our community," Dubois said.