Frigid weather not just a problem for starting cars — it can also wreak havoc on your tires

People from Saskatchewan have an abundance winter driving tips, but an expert says there's one that often goes overlooked — proper tire pressure.

Low tire pressure in the winter can affect stopping, moving forward, handling and general traction, according to Wayne Kuntz, owner of Kuntz Automotive in Regina.

"When the cars get a little older, especially the vehicles with aluminum rims, they tend to get a build up around the rim and they don't seal, and the cold weather causes the tires to shrink," Kuntz told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"Then they leak. Some leak worse than others, especially when the cars are a little bit older."

Kuntz recommends checking tire pressure at least once or twice a week, as low tire pressure can also ruin a tire and cause other issues.

"When it gets extremely cold out it's a very good idea just to get a good visual before you take off because it's not uncommon for even cars that are two years old or a year old that will leak," he said.

"It's just nature. You live in Saskatchewan."

Changing tires, testing block heaters

Kuntz said a good quality set of winter tires should last between 60,000 and 80,000 kilometres, if they're properly maintained.

He said most tires include an indicator that shows when they need to be replaced, but it's not a good idea to wait until the last minute.

"Winter tires usually are a softer rubber. They give you little more traction but they wear down," Kuntz said.

He also recommends drivers plug in their vehicles and make sure the block heater is working by using a testing meter.

"A lot of times people plug their cars in and they think they're working, but the block heater is either burnt out, or the cord end is actually broken — and it looks like it's connected, but you wiggle it and they break off."