Regina hopes to boost winter tourism with new strategy

A winter city strategy for Regina was passed at Monday night's city council meeting.

The strategy aims to increase tourism and activity during the winter months.

Ashley Stone, director of tourism for Tourism Regina, said she looks forward to investigating what other cities have done right when it comes to winter strategies.

"I think we need to really look at everything that is authentic in our destination and come to grips with the fact that we have winter for eight to 10 months of the year and embrace it and really start to promote that as an authentic experience as a destination." Stone said.

City Councillor Lori Bresciani said the strategy could transform Regina into a world-leading winter city.

"It gets people out and excited about our winters. It creates opportunities for people to go out and enjoy and embrace our winter and to be active year round."

Bresciani said she attended a winter cities conference in Saskatoon this past year and she learned what other cities are doing to promote winter activities.

Hawkins and his dislike for winter

City Councillor Bob Hawkins said during Monday's meeting that while he supports the motion, he has a strong dislike for winter.

"Now that the days of summer are dwindling down to a precious few, I remember how much I hate snow, ice, winter tires, frosted windshields, dead car batteries, home heating bills, storm windows, burst pipes, long nights, dark mornings, -40 C windchill, lost gloves, frostbite, flu shots, runny noses, snow routes, water main breaks, Christmas bells, Valentine heartbreak, cabin fever and seasonal depression," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he strongly dislikes it when people tell him to embrace winter.