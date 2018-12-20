Regina, province and feds to replace Winnipeg Street overpass for nearly $29M

Winnipeg Street will be getting a major makeover at Ninth Avenue N.

All three levels of government announced Thursday that they are partnering to fund the upgrade. The project will cost $28.8 million, split evenly between municipal, provincial and federal governments.

Design work is scheduled to begin in 2019, then construction in 2020. The project is supposed to be complete and open in 2021, according to Mayor Michael Fougere.

Construction should be done in 2021. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)

Work will include a new overpass, two new connecting intersections along Ninth Avenue North and the realignment of diamond interchanges that connect to Ring Road. Public safety minister Ralph Goodale said that the project will improve traffic and safety.

"Each level of government has agreed that this is important to get done," Goodale said.

The area is known for trucks getting stuck underneath the overpass.

Another issue is the train tracks that run across Ring Road. The city is conducting a feasibility study on that subject. Fougere said that the project announced Thursday could impact the tracks, but the city hasn't decided what exactly they're doing about them yet.

"Part of the instruction from council to the administration was to take into account the realignment of the bridge here," Fougere said.

"Both are independent but they're interconnected," he said.

Minister Goodale also said that the federal government would consider partnering again to fund whatever the city will do with the train tracks.