Plans for Winnipeg Street overpass at Ring Road in Regina to be presented to city committee
Changed to the Winnipeg Street overpass at Ring Road will be up for discussion at Thursday's public works committee meeting.
Currently, people traveling northeast on Winnipeg Street make a left-hand turn onto Ninth Avenue N. in order to continue on Winnipeg Street. The report recommends that City Hall align the overpass with Winnipeg Street in a way that doesn't force drivers to make the left-hand turn.
The Winnipeg Street overpass was constructed in 1975 and has since undergone two major rehabilitation projects, in 1989 and 2003.
Engineering reports filed in 2010 said the overpass is in serious need of repair, but due to its condition and the need to improve the interchange, it recommended holding off on the repairs.
The report being presented Thursday states that the current setup is "limiting the City of Regina's ability to make improvements to the transportation network in this area."
An outright rebuild of the overpass is the cheapest option but is not recommended due to the current lack of functionality and the potential impact of construction on north and southbound traffic on Ring Road.
30 options considered
Teams considered 30 possible layouts for the overpass.
Those options were narrowed down to two options — a diamond interchange similar to what exists currently, or a modified diamond interchange — with two variations for each.
"Both options will meet all of the City's traffic requirements, today and in the future. The diamond interchange option is less costly, primarily due to the cost of the bridge (span length is less), but has greater negative impacts to the residential area," the report read.
"The modified diamond with the loop addresses this concern and provides an improved level of service for traffic flow, however, capital costs are higher."
The estimated cost of the project sits just below $22 million.
Businesses, residents in area likely impacted
Regardless of the option selected by council, businesses and residents in the area will be affected by the Winnipeg Street overpass realignment project.
The overpass gets 12,000 vehicles per day, according to the report going to committee. Many of those vehicles are large tanker trailer units from the Co-op refinery.
If the bridge is to be replaced, it would likely be out of service for a year, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.
Emergency access to the Co-op refinery is would be a critical consideration, according to the report.
The Uplands neighbourhood would likely be the most impacted by any construction during the Winnipeg Street realignment, as the build would reduce access to the subdivision to just one entrance.
