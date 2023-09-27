Winnipeg man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Saskatchewan RCMP officer

A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the June 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Shelby Patton.

Patton was killed on June 12, 2021, while conducting a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask., a town east of Regina. The driver of the vehicle Patton had stopped — which been stolen in Manitoba — accelerated, hitting and killing the 26-year-old officer.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse was originally charged with manslaughter, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in November 2021.

Under the Criminal Code, the murder of an on-duty officer is automatically considered first-degree murder.

Traverse pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter during a hearing Wednesday, according to the Court of King's Bench in Regina.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 29, 2024.

Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, another resident of Winnipeg, is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder for her role in Patton's death.