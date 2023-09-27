Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Winnipeg man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Saskatchewan RCMP officer

Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg has pleaded guilty plea to manslaughter for his role in the June 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Shelby Patton, who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

Const. Shelby Patton died in June 2021 during an attempted traffic stop

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
Const. Shelby Patton is show wearing the red serge uniform of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Shelby Patton, 26, was killed on duty on June 12, 2021, when he was struck by a stolen vehicle. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the June 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Shelby Patton.

Patton was killed on June 12, 2021, while conducting a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask., a town east of Regina. The driver of the vehicle Patton had stopped — which been stolen in Manitoba — accelerated, hitting and killing the 26-year-old officer. 

Alphonse Stanley Traverse was originally charged with manslaughter, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in November 2021.

Under the Criminal Code, the murder of an on-duty officer is automatically considered first-degree murder.

Traverse pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter during a hearing Wednesday, according to the Court of King's Bench in Regina.  

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of a motor vehicle. 

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 29, 2024. 

Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, another resident of Winnipeg, is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder for her role in Patton's death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexander Quon

Reporter

Alexander Quon is a reporter with CBC Saskatchewan based in Regina. After working in Atlantic Canada for four years he's happy to be back in his home province. He has previously worked with the CBC News investigative unit in Nova Scotia and Global News in Halifax. Alexander specializes in data-reporting, COVID-19 and municipal political coverage. He can be reached at: Alexander.Quon@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now