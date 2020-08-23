Skip to Main Content
Moose Jaw police arrest Winnipeg man who hit pedestrian in stolen vehicle while impaired
Saskatchewan

Moose Jaw police arrest Winnipeg man who hit pedestrian in stolen vehicle while impaired

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after he struck a pedestrian, nearly hit numerous others and crashed a stolen vehicle into a median.

Pedestrian struck sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, later released: police

CBC News ·
Police in Moose Jaw say a pedestrian was struck and others were nearly hit by a Winnipeg man driving a stolen vehicle while impaired on Sunday morning. (Moose Jaw Police Service)

Police in Moose Jaw arrested a 23-year-old Winnipeg man after he struck a pedestrian, nearly hit numerous others and crashed a stolen vehicle into a median. 

Officers received numerous calls about an erratic driver on the 1200 block of Main Street N in Moose Jaw, just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. 

When police arrived, the man and the vehicle were located. Police determined the vehicle was stolen from Winnipeg and officers were told the vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

The person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released. 

The 23-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and faces charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, refusing a breath demand and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. 

He is set to appear in court on Monday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now