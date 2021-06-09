Winds of fortune change as missing Sask. windmill found

A missing century-old windmill reported stolen from a rural property near Vibank, Sask., has been found.

It turns out the 12-and-a-half-metre tall galvanized steel windmill was taken from the property after a miscommunication between three parties.

Darcy Deck, who previously owned the land, said he had recently made arrangements with the current property owner to pick up the windmill. But in the meantime a third person had picked up the windmill with the understanding the current landowner had said they could have it.

Indian Head RCMP Sgt. Ryan Case sent out a request for information on the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network and received three tips on the whereabouts of the windmill.

The three parties are now trying to work out who is going to end up keeping the windmill.