Sask. government approves wind turbine project near Herbert

Wind turbines and renewable energy are coming to Saskatchewan in three years — maybe.

The province announced on Thursday that it approved a project which would see 56 wind turbines built in the Herbert area.

Once up and running, the Blue Hill Wind Energy Project woud provide 177 megawatts of energy for SaskPower customers, enough to power about 70,000 homes.

It'll be developed by Algonquin Power Co. and is part of the province's plan to reduce emissions by 2030.

Construction is projected to begin in 2019 with the project possibly going into service in 2021, a press release said.

"Algonquin selected this location on cultivated agricultural land in order to avoid impacting native prairie grassland and important wildlife habitat," the press release said.

"The company also conducted rigorous​ wildlife surveys as part of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) and has proposed appropriate mitigation to reduce potential impacts to migratory birds, bats and habitat."

When the project is underway, crews will avoid "sensitive areas" when project infrastructure is built or erecting temporary workspaces, the release said.

Herbert is 185 kilometres southwest of Regina.