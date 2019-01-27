Wind gusts up to 100km/hr, snow expected in Sask. Sunday

Environment Canada has issued wind and snowfall warnings across southern Saskatchewan.

Wind gusts exceeding 90 kilometres an hour are possible in the Regina, Cypress Hills and Estevan areas.



"We're expecting winds to pick up fairly dramatically throughout the day," said Mike McDonald, a meteorologist​ with Environment Canada. "There will probably be a few gusts closer to 100 kilometres an hour down in the southwest end of the province."

Winds are expected to be high from the noon hour into the evening.

"It's an Alberta Clipper that developed over northern Alberta last night," McDonald said.

Environment Canada said a cold front with a fast moving low pressure system is bringing the surge of strong winds on Sunday.

Since conditions may change, people are advised to check Environment Canada's website for weather alert changes.

McDonald said the southwest area may be the hardest hit by wind.

"That's where we're expecting gusts close to 100 km/hr," he said.

McDonald said everywhere was above zero degrees Sunday morning but the cold front will drop temperatures -10 C or more.

"We're going to see a lot of melting occurring this morning and that's going to be rapidly freezing this evening," he said. "So it's going to be real icy out there."

Eastern Saskatchewan may experience more snow throughout the day Sunday.

"Probably see another four to six centimetres over eastern Saskatchewan," McDonald said. "That show should taper off this evening. The worst of it is going through right now and early this afternoon."

Winter storm warnings are also in place for the La Ronge area.

Some areas experienced freezing rain late Saturday night but Environment Canada said that should be all for the weekend.

Highway hotline

Highway conditions include warnings of drifting snow, icy sections, ice covered and reduced visibility areas.

Saskatoon police also issued a warning late Saturday night that road conditions within the city and on the outskirts have deteriorated with snow and rain.



Police are asking people to give themselves additional time for travel.