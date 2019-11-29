Ever wanted your own newspaper? A good essay could win you one for $1

In Saskatchewan, where newspapers have recently blown away like tumbleweeds, a century-old weekly is holding a competition to find a new owner.

The Davidson Leader has in business for more than 115 years. It serves the small communities of Davidson, Craik, Kenaston and Hanley in south-central Saskatchewan.

But the owner is retiring and looking for someone to convince her — with an essay — that they would be the best fit for the job.

"My hope had been all along that someone within the communities we serve would come forward and want to keep it going," said owner and publisher Tara de Ryk. "But I hadn't received any response so our newspaper association came up with this idea."

She's hopeful a journalist, reporter or someone passionate will step forward.

Word is getting around Davidson, a town of some 1,000 people, that the paper's days may be numbered. The gravity of the situation is setting in, says Mayor Tyler Alexander.

"I'm kind of in a bit of a state of denial," Alexander said. "I was really hoping that someone would take it over … I'm still hoping that somebody steps forward."

Alexander said the town depends on the paper in myriad ways. The Leader helps officials get their message out, and having a reporter show up ensures transparency to the public, he says.

"Fundraising — it's going to be tough," he said. "Our fundraisers get a lot of support from the paper due to articles. Even just recently we formed a skate park committee and Tara came and came to the meeting and did a big report on that."

Alexander says the fact that de Ryk is willing to essentially give her newspaper away in a contest — to the right applicant — shows how kind-hearted she is and demonstrates her public spirited-ness.

To apply, people need to write a 500-word essay on why they would be a good fit for the Davidson Leader and submit it with $1.

She wanted to keep the price affordable to give someone the same opportunity de Ryk had when she bought the paper, she said.

"We are the paper of record — we were a watchdog. We cover municipal councils. We let people know what's going on," she said. "We offer people an opportunity to put their opinions in the paper — people can read them hopefully and make up their own minds."

Tara de Ryk is the current owner of the Davidson Leader. (Davidson Leader)

Unlike other small town papers, the Davidson Leader is still profitable, de Ryk said.

De Ryk is leaving the paper after more than two decades in the industry because the work can take a toll on her personal family time, she said.

"My parents are in Ontario. They're getting older and I just feel now is the time I need to spend some meaningful time with them instead of two or three days a year," she said.

"I guess I've been a bit of a workaholic but I've enjoyed every minute of it."

De Ryk said some stories stand out as she looks back at her time with the paper. One was about a new immigrant couple who came over from the Philippines to start a new life while needing to leave their small children behind.

"I couldn't imagine what that would be like to be separated from your family like that for all those years," she said.

The entire family has now been reunited in Davidson.

"We all have a backstory. And that was a chance to share one of those back stories," she said.

If no one submits for the contest, de Ryk said it would be a loss.

"Who's going to tell those stories? Who's going to let people know what's going on?" she said. "It's a record of this area's history."