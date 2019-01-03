Willowbrook man travelling to Bahamas to take on world's best poker players

Travis Nesbitt says he had to learn how to lose a poker hand and love it before it was time to win.

Now, the Willowbrook, Sask., man has a chance to win big at one of the biggest poker tournaments in the world: the Pokerstars No Limit Hold'em Players Championship in the Bahamas next week.

Nesbitt, 28, told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition he started playing poker online about 10 years ago with $25 cards, betting about one or two cents a hand.

"And then I just grinded up from there," Nesbitt said. "At the start, I had really no idea what I was doing. I was kind of just going through the process, and just learning and losing."

Some strong language is used in the following video.

His earned his seat at next week's championship by winning an online poker tournament earlier this year in which players went "all in" (wagered all of their chips) on every hand. Nesbitt says he won 16 hands in a row.

"I was just freaking out and I just felt this energy when I won the first hand," he recalled. "I was like, 'Oh man, there's no way I'm going to lose this tournament now.'"

The prize for winning that tournament was a platinum pass that covered Nesbitt's $25,000 US buy-in for the Pokerstars championship tournament.

Nesbitt quit his job at a grain elevator to play poker full time. It's a decision he made after some self-reflection and increased self-discipline: "I needed to … find myself and just kind of understand who I was."