Willow Bunch Giant's Métis lineage a focus of new documentary

Jessie Short wants to tell a more intimate story about her great-uncle, who was famous in his time as the "Willow Bunch Giant."

Short, an independent filmmaker, artist and grad student in Regina, is working on a documentary about Édouard Beaupré based on memories passed down from her grandparents, to her parents, to her.

"I was at his funeral when I was a kid, but it was just like a kid memory," Short said, referring to a service that was held by the family after they managed to bring home Beaupré's remains in 1990. "I didn't really think much about it until I grew up and I started to hear other people's stories."

She reached out to the National Film Board of Canada, and her vision is becoming a reality this week with filming set to start in the area around Willow Bunch, Sask., where her great-uncle was born in 1881.

Jessie Short, a documentary filmmaker from Regina, holds a photo of Édouard Beaupré's parents and his youngest siblings. (Louise BigEagle/CBC )

Short grew up hearing stories about Beaupré, who began to grow rapidly as a child, reaching six feet tall when he was just nine years old. He was eight feet three inches tall when he died in 1904 of a pulmonary hemorrhage, a complication of tuberculosis. He was just 23 years old.

His height was a case of pituitary gigantism — a very rare condition where a tumour on the pituitary gland causes the production of excessive levels of growth hormone.

Beaupré, who was also known as the "gentle giant," had short-lived fame as a strongman, wrestler and circus performer.

Short said she wants to share some of her family's stories about Beaupré, and highlight his Métis heritage.

She talks about how her dad would tell her about when he was a kid and would go to his grandparents' farm, where his grandma had some of her brother Beaupré's clothes.

"So when they were kids, him and his siblings would try and fit as many kids as they could in the giant coat, stuff like that," Short said.

A photo dated August 1965 shows family members trying on Édouard Beaupré's coat. (submitted by Nichole Gellner)

Beaupré was born in Willow Bunch in 1881, the eldest child of Gaspard Beaupré, a French Canadian man originally from Québec, and Florestine Piché, a Cree-Métis woman who moved to Willow Bunch with her family after leaving the Red River, Man., area following the Red River Resistance.

Although Beaupré had little education, he spoke French, English, Cree, Sioux, and Michif and was known as a soft-spoken boy.

He died not long after he began performing at the St. Louis World's Fair in St. Louis, Mo. But when his father came from Saskatchewan to take the body home, he found he didn't have enough money. However, the remains weren't buried in St. Louis; Beaupré would go on display once more.

Unknown to his family, his body was embalmed and exhibited in a local storefront window. It went on tour, and by 1905 was in Montreal at a museum. A circus acquired the body but went bankrupt and dumped it in a warehouse. Some children at play rediscovered it and, in 1907, it ended up at the University of Montreal.

The Édouard Beaupré display at the Willow Bunch Musuem, where Nichole Gellner is president and a volunteer. (Willow Bunch Museum)

The university put his body through a mummification process and kept it in a glass case until the 1970s.

Ovila Lespérance, a nephew of Beaupré's, discovered his uncle's body at the university in 1970, which came as a shock because the family had been told he had been buried in St. Louis.

Nichole Gellner, Lespérance's daughter, said her father and aunt were "appalled" when they saw Beaupré's body.

"They were disgusted to see his corpse there on display like a stuffed animal," she said.

Ovila Lespérance at Édouard Beaupré's memorial service in 1990, at Willow Bunch, Sask. (submitted by Nichole Gellner)

Gellner, who is president of the Willow Bunch Musuem, also recalls stories about the "gentle giant" and says he was known to be quite shy.

His family wanted his body home, but the university didn't want to release it to them, fearing he may be used as a spectacle once again, she said. Finally in 1989 the university released his body to the family after they agreed to cremate him.

In 1990, he was finally given a proper burial and his family held a memorial service. A life-sized statue now stands in front of the Willow Bunch Museum.