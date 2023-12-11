Regina wildlife rehabilitation centre in desperate need of a new home

A canvasback duck waddles to a makeshift pool to stretch his muscles and get his strength up. He flaps his wings waving hello to his neighbours.

The duck is one of the tenants at Salthaven West , a wildlife rehabilitation centre squeezed into the basement of a residential home in Regina. He was brought in October after being found in a ditch. He had been hit by a car.

Salthaven West began by caring for a few hundred patients a year, but in 2023 it admitted 1,500 from across southern Saskatchewan.

They included orphaned squirrels, a muskrat that was bit by a dog, a bat that was caught in a sticky trap, a western grebe with an eye injury and a few salamanders found at a water treatment plant."Keeping Saskatchewan wildlife healthy and strong has to be done, and we're doing the best we can," said clinic manager Natalia Slipak.

The canvasback duck came into Salthaven West's care in October with injuries believed to be caused by a car. He's doing much better, but will have to stay over the winter. (Submitted by Salthaven West)

The increase in intake has led the organization to outgrow its 600 square feet of space.

The space was already small for some of Salthaven's largest patients.

"The biggest animal we get here would be a bald eagle," said Slipak.

"We do get pelicans as well, but we need a bigger area where they could swim and be."

Angela Tremka, Salthaven West's community engagement manager, said many species are declining in numbers in Saskatchewan.

"Having a space that is dedicated to helping wildlife in need is essential to help their numbers sustain, be sustained and and thrive in the future," she said.

The search for a new home

Salthaven West is operated out of basement in Regina. (Kaitlyn Schropp/CBC)

Salthaven West began fundraising for a new facility a year ago with a goal of $500,000.

"With a bigger clinic, we would be able to do more and do better, and I think [the animals] deserve that," said Slipak.

As of December 2023, the organization has collected $173,000.

Salthaven found a move-in ready property this summer.

"It was perfect. It covered every single aspect of what we were looking for," said Slipak.

Unfortunately, Salthaven was unable to convince the RM where it was located to rezone the land to allow a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Now the organization is back at square 1.

"We're trying to do everything we can to get out of this facility by spring so that we can have a larger space for our busy summer ahead," said Tremka.

Slipak outlined some of the clinic's needs in its future home. It would be not far from Regina and would be large enough to have outdoor flight pens and a few outbuildings.

She said it is also important that the future location has space for isolation and ICU rooms, a dedicated office space, a kitchenette, storage and an indoor therapy tub.

"It's the future of wildlife rehabilitation in Saskatchewan. Having a new facility will let us continue this important work for years to come and to be able to grow into that space," said Tremka.

Impacts more than just the wildlife

Salthaven West is run primarily by volunteers.

Angela Tremka got her start there when she volunteered after finding a sick bird in her yard. After three weeks of care, the bird was released.

"It was life-changing to see that there was an organization that could help this bird get a second chance at life," she said.

"The volunteers and the staff are so dedicated. I learned so much from them."

Stamatina Kyriakakis volunteers there every Monday.

"This place has my heart," she said. "There are some hard things that happen during the day, so sometimes it's hard leaving, but other days it's super exciting and I can't wait to go home and brag to my friends and family."

Slipak said wildlife rehabilitation is her passion. She said it is rewarding to watch an animal go from being in need of care to recovering and developing their natural behaviours again.

"When you get to release them, it may only be one second because they're out and they are gone. They don't turn back, they don't say thanks — the reward is to know that I made a difference on a living being."

Tremka said there are many different ways to help the organization meet its goal: donating Sarcan refunds through Drop & Go, donations on the Salthaven website, or a symbolic Adopt-a-Patient campaign.