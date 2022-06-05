Wildfire smoke triggers air quality statement in northern Sask., closes highway

Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility over portions of the province's north.

On its website, Environment and Climate Change Canada said a plume of smoke from a forest fire northeast of La Ronge was continuing to create locally poor air quality, and advised people with breathing difficulties to stay inside.

The fire burst open Saturday, triggering a special air quality statement from ECCC for La Ronge, Montreal Lake and Pinehouse, Saskatchewan.

The smoke was also impacting Candle Lake, Narrow Hills Provincial Parks and Prince Albert National Park Saturday night, but the advisory for those areas was lifted early Sunday morning.

Map indicates uncontrolled fire north of La Ronge near Stanley Mission. (Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency)

The fire in the Stanley Mission area had prompted the closure of the highway into the community Saturday night, but it re-opened Sunday.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band says more firefighters are expected today, and they will continue to work to protect cabins in the area.

Maurice Ratt, the Lac La Ronge emergency response officer, said more equipment will arrive sometime Sunday, along with an incident command team.

Crews will continue to work on the fire lines and air support will continue to cool fire lines down, Ratt said. They will also create a fire retardant line in the area.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an air quality advisory Saturday night. (CBC News/WSI)

Local fire crews from La Ronge and Sucker River were also helping.

"There is no threat to the community of the fire," as of Sunday, Ratt said.

Fire bans, however, are in place in Stanley Mission, Sucker River, Grandmother's Bay and Hall Lake, effectively immediately, Ratt said.

Light wind is expected for the next several days, according to ECCC, but rain is not in the forecast for the area until the end of the week.

When air quality is poor, individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk according to ECCC.