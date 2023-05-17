Wildfire smoke covers much of Saskatchewan

The wildfire smoke that has plagued Saskatchewan's north has reached central and southern parts of the province.

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for most of the province, including all areas south of La Loche and Southend.

People in Saskatoon, Regina and other cities woke up Wednesday to a thick haze and the smell of smoke in the air.

The weather office says it's due to extreme fine particulate matter concentrations from wildfire smoke.

Air quality health index values (AQHI) are above 10, which is very high risk. The agency says the air quality and visibility can fluctuate by location and from hour to hour.

Robyn Dyck, an Environment Canada meteorologist, said these very-high-risk AQHI levels are rare in Saskatchewan.

"On an average day we [Saskatchewan] have an AQHI around two, maybe three, so 10 is quite extreme," Dyck said Wednesday morning. "It's not just folks who have pre-existing conditions who are being impacted, it's really everyone."

The view across Wascana Lake in Regina was obscured Wednesday because of forest fire smoke that had drifted down from northern wildfires overnight. (CBC News)

What can you do to reduce the impact on your health?

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations.

"Some of the things people can do is stay inside if they can," Dyck said.

"If you go outside, make sure you have somewhere that you could go — it could be your home, centres and public spaces — and take a break inside."

Dyck added it's important that people stay hydrated, be aware of symptoms caused by the poor air quality, check on people that may be more susceptible to the effects of smoke and look at the Environment Canada website for updates on the air quality.

La Ronge, Sask., is one of the many regions in the province where an air quality statement is in place due to wildfire smoke. (Submitted by Tom Roberts)

Some symptoms to watch for are headaches, coughs, a runny nose, dizziness and chest pains.

Environment Canada says for people who spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as an N95 or equivalent respirator) can help reduce exposure to the fine particles.

How long will the air quality remain poor?

A cold front moving south is concentrating the smoke. It's expected to drag a narrow band of thicker smoke through the southeast corner of the province on Wednesday.

Dyck said the most affected region on Wednesday morning was Estevan because the cold front had just gone through the region.

"That's where the poorest air quality is right now, " Dyck said. "Their visibility is actually down to about 400 or 500 metres."

Dyck said the poor air quality could last in areas of Saskatchewan for a few more days.

"With the cold front, it was quite poor and then there was a slight improvement and I would say the improvement was in visibility," Dyck said.

Dyck added that with the cold front continuing to move southwards, there wasn't much of an improvement in the particulate matter concentration, so the air quality didn't really improve.