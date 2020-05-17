Wildfire prompts advisory alerts for some areas in central Sask.

A wildfire burning in central Saskatchewan has prompted two advisory alerts for surrounding communities. The RM of Torch River, RM of Garden River #490, plus the communities of Smeaton, Choiceland and White Fox are being asked to prepare should an evacuation take place.

According to one alert, the fire has serious potential to cause emergency situations to the public. The alert also said the wildfire is currently burning along the northwest edge of the RM of Torch River.

There could be heavy smoke in some areas. The province is asking residents to close windows, doors and vents.

Some residents of James Smith Cree Nation were evacuated because of concerns about smoke from this fire, but have since returned home.