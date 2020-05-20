Sask. wildfire now larger than city of Saskatoon

The English fire in the Fort a la Corne forest is larger than the city of Saskatoon.

The fire is burning in the forest as well as some farmland south of Highway 55 near communities such as Shipman and Smeaton, about 180 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

As of Tuesday, the fire covered 375 square kilometres. Saskatoon takes up 228 square kilometres.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada sent out an air quality advisory for a large area of the province, including Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Melfort, Wakaw and Tisdale.

The national weather service classified air quality on Wednesday as a moderate risk, and said people with lung conditions and heart disease should be cautious.

It said people may experience shortness of breath, increased coughing and throat irritation.

Winds are expected to blow much of the smoke toward north-central Saskatchewan on Thursday.

People, have been sharing images and videos on social media. Madison Whitley shared these photos on Facebook.