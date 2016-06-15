Your frosty photos of Saskatchewan's wild weather turnaround
Province saw snow, frost, freezing temperatures Friday, after 30 C weather earlier in the week
Many Saskatchewanians woke up Friday to snow, frost and freezing temperatures — a dramatic change after much of the province saw 30 C temperatures earlier this week.
Several people sent CBC Saskatchewan pictures of the snowfall from across the province. Here are a few of our favourites.
<a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> not as much snow as predicted in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CitySC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CitySC</a> but still enough to interrupt spring <a href="https://t.co/FknOHLlrZN">pic.twitter.com/FknOHLlrZN</a>—@ours_calin
<a href="https://twitter.com/FionaOdlum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FionaOdlum</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TweeterMillsCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TweeterMillsCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PQuinlanGlobal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PQuinlanGlobal</a> SW <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> is happy for the much needed moisture even if it was <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> . This mama <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Robin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Robin</a> is keeping her babies protected from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Waldeck?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Waldeck</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xz24Qkh2kG">pic.twitter.com/Xz24Qkh2kG</a>—@poppyatsmarts
Some more snow pictures from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/swSask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#swSask</a>. Hard to be really accurate but guessing a foot of snow (30 cm) in a 24 hour period. <a href="https://t.co/Pz7GgxRUja">pic.twitter.com/Pz7GgxRUja</a>—@s_wdreamer
That is one frozen rubber ducky 👀<br><br>Today in Regina we will see freezing rain changing to periods of rain in the morning and about 4 degrees.Tonight 60% chance of rain, freezing rain and -2. <br><br>Full long weekend weather on <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/TDellerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TDellerCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/ncf1ctC0ik">pic.twitter.com/ncf1ctC0ik</a>—@FionaOdlum