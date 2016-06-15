Your frosty photos of Saskatchewan's wild weather turnaround

Many Saskatchewanians woke up Friday to snow, frost and freezing temperatures — a dramatic change after much of the province saw 30 C temperatures earlier this week.

Several people sent CBC Saskatchewan pictures of the snowfall from across the province. Here are a few of our favourites.

Deb Reamer tweeted this picture of their backyard with a blanket of snow in Consul, Sask. (Deb Reamer/Twitter) Some tree leaves are covered in ice just outside of Edenwold. (Jared Clarke/Twitter) Deb Reamer sent this picture to CBC on Twitter, showing a thick layer of heavy, wet snow in Consul. (Deb Reamer/Twitter)