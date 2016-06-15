Skip to Main Content
Your frosty photos of Saskatchewan's wild weather turnaround

Many people sent CBC Saskatchewan pictures of the snowfall from across the province, after waking up Friday to snow, frost and freezing temperatures.

Jared Clarke tweeted this picture from just outside of Edenwold, Sask. (Jared Clarke/Twitter)

Many Saskatchewanians woke up Friday to snow, frost and freezing temperatures — a dramatic change after much of the province saw 30 C temperatures earlier this week.

Several people sent CBC Saskatchewan pictures of the snowfall from across the province. Here are a few of our favourites.

Deb Reamer tweeted this picture of their backyard with a blanket of snow in Consul, Sask. (Deb Reamer/Twitter)
Some tree leaves are covered in ice just outside of Edenwold. (Jared Clarke/Twitter)
Deb Reamer sent this picture to CBC on Twitter, showing a thick layer of heavy, wet snow in Consul. (Deb Reamer/Twitter)
