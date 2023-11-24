Western Hockey League slaps Swift Current Broncos head coach with 5-game suspension

Swift Current Broncos head coach Devan Praught has been handed a five-game suspension for allegedly violating the Western Hockey League (WHL) standards of conduct.

No details on the violation have been provided, other than it happened at a team practice on Nov. 13.

The Broncos suspended Praught the next day until further notice as the WHL Security Network conducted an investigation.

The WHL said Praught has already served three games of the suspension.

Praught was appointed as the team's head coach last year after previously serving as the interim coach, stepping in after the departure of coach and general manager Dean Brockman in October 2021.

Broncos assistant coach Taras McEwen has assumed head coaching duties during Praught's suspension.