Hockey returns: Regina approved as WHL's eastern division hub city

Junior hockey fans can rejoice again: live Western Hockey League games are coming to Regina, though spectators won't be able to attend in person for now.

The Queen City has been approved as a hub centre for eastern division clubs from Saskatchewan and Manitoba. This means the league can open its season in the city on March 12.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the news on Twitter on Friday.

"The WHL's hub format has been backed up by an impressive and extensive set of protocols reviewed and approved by public health officials in Saskatchewan," Moe said in a tweet.

Exciting news that the WHL East Division is coming to Regina! Seven clubs from Saskatchewan and Manitoba will play a 24-game season in a hub city format beginning March 12. <a href="https://t.co/EY5zUzy49y">pic.twitter.com/EY5zUzy49y</a> —@PremierScottMoe

WHL commissioner Ron Robison said both the Saskatchewan and Manitoba governments have co-operated with the league. Manitoba has announced in its latest rules that the league is cleared to play.

"With our extensive protocols and the necessary approvals now in place, we are looking forward to play getting underway in Regina and allowing our players to continue their development at the highest level in the Canadian system," Robison said in a WHL statement Friday.

Seven WHL clubs will form the eastern division, according to the league: the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, Brandon Wheat Kings and Winnipeg Ice.

All games will be played exclusively at the Brandt Centre in Regina. The eastern division will play a regular 24-game schedule, which will be announced at a later date. Practices will take place at the Co-operators Centre, by the main arena.

Fans of the teams will not be able to attend the games, but will be able to live stream them. Details on the new WHL Live will be announced soon, according to the league.

There will be extensive protocols to follow in order to keep everyone safe, including private COVID-19 testing on site.

Players, billets, team staff and officials will be screened daily, and teams will be tested for COVID-19 weekly. The tests will be conducted by DynaLife Medical Labs, a private Canadian diagnostics testing laboratory whose main facility is in Edmonton, a news release from the league says.

Should a player or staff member test positive for COVID-19, that team's activities will be suspended for at least 14 days.