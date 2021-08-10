Whitehorse man dead after crash near Foam Lake, Sask.

A man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask.

RCMP say officers were called to the crash site at about 3:45 p.m. CST on Aug. 6. Foam Lake is about 220 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Investigation determined the vehicle was westbound when it left the roadway and went into a nearby creek. Two men were in the vehicle. The driver, from Whitehorse, Yukon, was declared dead on the scene.

RCMP say his family has been notified.

The passenger incurred minor injuries.

Wynyard RCMP and an RCMP traffic reconstruction are still investigating.