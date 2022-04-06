Whitehawk murder trial hears how police discovered rifle allegedly used to kill Keenan Toto

Warning: this story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

A police officer took the witness box in Regina on Thursday to describe how officers discovered the rifle they say was used by Dillon "Ricky" Whitehawk to kill Keenan Toto in 2019.

Whitehawk, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the separate deaths of the Toto, 23, and Jordan Denton, 27. Whitehawk pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday.

Const. Jeremy Kerth with the Regina Police Service testified that he was dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Montreal St., on Jan. 3, 2020 after a woman reported she had found a firearm in her backyard.

Police photographed and seized items, including a rifle, ammunition, an illegally modified magazine, two gloves, a hat and a cellphone.

Jurors were told on Wednesday that a dark coloured rifle was used in the drive-by shooting death of Toto on Dec. 1, 2019.

Gang war 'of sorts'

Crown prosecutors Adam Breker and David Belanger told the jury in their opening statement that the two homicides were driven by Whitehawk's desire to climb up the ranks of a local gang, the Indian Mafia (IM).

At the time of the killings, IM was "in a war of sorts" with another rival gang, the Native Syndicate Killers, the Crown said, and Whitehawk's goal was to kill rival gang members to improve his standing.

The Crown said Whitehawk did not know the identities of the two deceased, only that they might have been loosely affiliated with a gang because of the colour of their clothing.

Digital evidence

The owner of the home on Hamilton Street provided police with surveillance video showing the front of the home in the early hours of Jan. 3. It shows a man wearing a white T-shirt running toward the home at 3:52 a.m. carrying a firearm in a sling around his neck.

The video shows the man making his way out of frame and into the backyard of the home.

Kerth testified that the video appeared to show the man heading to the same area where the firearms, cellphone and clothing were located.

Surveillance video captured at 3:57 a.m., just a few minutes after the initial video, show a man wearing a white T-shirt walking away from the home without the rifle.

Kerth testified his initial search of the cellphone seized at the scene revealed that it was not protected by a pass code.

In an attempt to ascertain whether the phone had been stolen, Kerth said, he opened up the Facebook app to find it logged into an account with the name "Ricky Bin Mobbin."

The jury was told in the prosecution's opening statement that "Ricky Bin Mobbin" was an alias used by Whitehawk.

Kerth testified that he knew the name to be an alias of a known gang member and immediately shut down the phone before entering it into evidence.

Further investigation by the technological crimes unit would show that the phone had no SIM card and, as a result, could only connect to WiFi as it had no cellular data.

Trial expected to last three weeks

Justice Neil Robertson is presiding over the trial by jury at the Court of Queen's Bench. The court told jurors on Monday the trial is expected to last three weeks.

The trial is being held at the Delta Hotel in Regina to allow for physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitehawk is awaiting trial on the second first-degree murder charge in connection with the Jan. 2, 2020, death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose.