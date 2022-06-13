Dillon Whitehawk sentenced to life in prison for shooting murders in Regina

A man convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in Regina has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Dillon Whitehawk, 27, was found guilty in April of the 2019 drive-by shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.

Denton, 27, was shot in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 9, 2019. Toto, 23, was killed in a separate drive-by shooting on Dec. 1, 2019.

A Regina jury delivered its verdicts at Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on April 23, after deliberating for eight-and-a-half hours.

On June 10, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Neil Robertson imposed the mandated sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

After the verdict, Whitehawk's lawyers said they would wait until sentencing before announcing whether there would be an appeal.

There has been no word on that yet.

Whitehawk's trial focused heavily on a period of open hostility between rival Regina street gangs at the end of 2019.

Crown attorneys argued that the two shootings were driven by Whitehawk's desire to climb the ranks of the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang, of which he was a crew boss at the time.

Whitehawk did not have a prior relationship with either victim and is alleged to have shot them based on the colour of clothing they were wearing at the time.

Jurors heard testimony from Crown witnesses that Whitehawk was promoted up the ranks of the IM as a result of the shootings.

Defence attorneys urged the jury to ignore the testimony of those witnesses, whom they described as unreliable and not credible.

The defence also said the jury should put less weight on the testimony from Crown witnesses who were testifying for their own benefit.

Second jury trial pending

Whitehawk is facing another first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose.

That jury trial is scheduled to proceed in September.

While the charge in Bitternose's death is being tried separately, Crown attorneys said that they chose to try the Denton and Toto killings together because of overlapping witnesses and similar evidence.