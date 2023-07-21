White powder found in man's jail cell after he died in Pelican Narrows RCMP custody: police watchdog

Saskatchewan's independent police oversight body says a quantity of "an unknown white powder" was found in the jail cell of a 34-year-old-man who died on Sunday while in custody of Pelican Narrows RCMP.

Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the in-custody death after Saskatchewan RCMP notified them of the incident on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.

According to a SIRT news release, the man was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was wanted for an ongoing break-and-enter and weapons investigation.

SIRT says the man was searched and kept in cells while waiting to appear in court.

He went into medical distress in his cell about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the news release.

Officers worked on him until paramedics arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the Pelican Narrow Medical Centre at 3:27 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is conducting an investigation into the cause of his death which will include a post-mortem examination, toxicology and microscopy.

Following the man's death, a SIRT team — made up of the Civilian Executive Director and three investigators — were sent to Pelican Narrows to investigate.

"During the course of SIRT's investigation, a quantity of an unknown white powder was recovered from the man's cell and has been seized as an exhibit for testing," SIRT's news release stated.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police including the circumstances of the man's detention at the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment.

A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending. Until then, no further information will be released.

SIRT says a community liaison will be appointed to provide assistance to the civilian executive director during the investigation into the man's death. That is mandatory when the victim is of First Nation or Métis ancestry according to The Police Act. The community liaison also must be of First Nation or Métis ancestry.

Pelican Narrows is located about 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.