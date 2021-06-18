White Butte, Sask. RCMP searching for 2 missing teens

Police in the Pilot Butte area are searching for two teenagers who have been missing for more than two weeks.

Sixteen-year-old Jaycee Houle-Janvier and 16-year-old Daniel Acoose-Pratt went missing from the Pilot Butte area on June 2.

On Thursday, a third teen who went missing at the same time was located safe and sound.

Jaycee Houle-Janvier is approximately 5'8", with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing at the time black sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Daniel Acoose-Pratt is approximately 5'3", with short brown hair and green eyes. He has the word "Loyalty" tattooed on his right forearm. He was wearing red sweatpants and a multicolor Polo sweater the last time he was seen.

The teens have connections to the Saskatoon area and may have travelled there.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two missing teens is asked to call White Butte RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

