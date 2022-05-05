200 kilograms of commercial explosives stolen from business southeast of Regina: RCMP
White Butte RCMP say business was broken into early Sunday
Roughly 200 kilograms of commercial explosives was stolen early Sunday morning from a business in a rural area southeast of Regina, police say.
White Butte RCMP say they received a report about the theft early Monday morning.
Their investigation has determined that between 4 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, someone broke into the business and stole the commercial explosives, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.
They did not name the business that was broken into, or indicate more specifically where it is located.
White Butte RCMP are asking anyone with information to call their local police service, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at saskcrimestoppers.com.
If you find the explosives, RCMP say not to touch them but to call police immediately. Saskatchewan RCMP have an explosives disposal unit trained to handle the materials, the Wednesday news release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?