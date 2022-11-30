Man dies in single-vehicle crash north of Regina

One man died in a single vehicle crash north of Regina on Friday morning.

White Butte RCMP received a call around 3:40 a.m. CST about a crash at the intersection of Highway 6 and Industrial Drive.

Initial investigation revealed a vehicle had struck a pole, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Piapot First Nation, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers have informed the family, according to RCMP.

The man was the only person in the vehicle during the crash.

The investigation continues, RCMP said.

The incident was one of several fatal crashes in the province last week.

On Sunday night, a 78-year-old woman in a pickup truck died after colliding with a tractor that was hauling a trailer along Highway 35 about six kilometres north of Rose Valley, Sask.

On Wednesday last week, a 30-year-old woman in an SUV died west of Saskatoon after a collision with a van at the intersection of Valley Road and Range Road 3061, RCMP said.

One day earlier officers were called to Highway 35, around eight kilometres south of the junction with Highway 335 in the RM of Connaught. The driver of a pickup truck, a 62-year-old man from Aylsham, Sask., died after colliding with another pick-up truck, RCMP said. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.