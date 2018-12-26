Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Saskatoon and Regina
Now that Christmas is done, you can drop your tree off at multiple locations in Regina and Saskatoon where it will be turned into compost or mulch.
Trees in Saskatoon can be dropped off Dec. 26 to Jan. 31; Regina trees Dec. 27 to Jan. 31
Trees in Saskatoon and Regina can be dropped off at multiple locations in each city where the tree will be turned into mulch or compost.
Trees can be dropped off in Saskatoon beginning on Boxing Day until Jan. 31. In Regina, trees can be dropped off at multiple locations beginning on Dec. 27.
Trees must be unbound and unwrapped when they're dropped off and they shouldn't have any decorations on them.
In Saskatoon, you can drop your tree off at the following locations:
- Lawson Heights Recycling Depot — Primrose Drive by the Lawson Civic Centre
- University Heights Recycling Depot — Lowe Road
- Meadowgreen Recycling Depot — corner of 22nd Street W. and Witney Avenue
- George Ward Pool parking lot — 5th Street & Grosvenor Avenue
- Wildwood Golf Course parking lot — 4050 8th Street E.
- Doukhobor Society parking lot — 525 Avenue I South at 17th Street
In Regina, you can take your tree to these locations:
- 500 Arcola Avenue — between Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street
- Joanne Goulet Golf Course — 8045 Kestral Drive
- Kinsmen Park South — Kings Road and Lakeview Avenue
- City Landfill — 1101 Fleet Street (No fee if only bringing a tree)