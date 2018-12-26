Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Saskatoon and Regina

Christmas has come and gone and now it's time to clean up and ditch your trees.

Trees in Saskatoon and Regina can be dropped off at multiple locations in each city where the tree will be turned into mulch or compost.

Trees can be dropped off in Saskatoon beginning on Boxing Day until Jan. 31. In Regina, trees can be dropped off at multiple locations beginning on Dec. 27.

Trees must be unbound and unwrapped when they're dropped off and they shouldn't have any decorations on them.

In Saskatoon, you can drop your tree off at the following locations:

Lawson Heights Recycling Depot — Primrose Drive by the Lawson Civic Centre

University Heights Recycling Depot — Lowe Road

Meadowgreen Recycling Depot — corner of 22nd Street W. and Witney Avenue

George Ward Pool parking lot — 5th Street & Grosvenor Avenue

Wildwood Golf Course parking lot — 4050 8th Street E.

Doukhobor Society parking lot — 525 Avenue I South at 17th Street

In Regina, you can take your tree to these locations: