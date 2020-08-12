Saskatchewan's Minister of Education Gord Wyant said Tuesday that individual school divisions would decide whether or not kids would have to wear masks when they return to class.

Some school divisions have changed their policies, moving into level two of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan requiring students to wear masks, while others are updating their policies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools have mandated the use of non-medical masks for Grades 4 to 12 and are recommending all kindergarten to Grade 3 students wear a non-medical mask when physical distancing is not possible.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division said it strongly encourages the use of masks and Saskatoon Public Schools is requiring students in grades 4 to 12 wear masks where physical distancing is not possible.

The Saskatoon Public School division said masks will be used on buses and all visitors and staff will wear masks.

Other divisions have mandated masks and updated or are in the process of updating their guidelines. Some have not mandated masks for all students and are only requiring them for staff when personal care is given to a student.

Divisions and School Boards requiring masks:

The Conseil des écoles fransaskoises (CEF), Saskatchewan's French-language school board

Regina Public Schools

Regina Catholic Schools

Saskatoon Public Schools

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (The division said it is finalizing details and language and will revise its plan to reflect the change.)

Divisions and School Boards recommending but not requiring masks:

Horizon School Division

Prince Albert Catholic School Division

Prairie Spirit School Division

Divisions and School Boards updating their guidelines:

Chinook School Division (The division is working through the details of the latest announcement)

Christ the Teacher Catholic Schools (The division said it will release more information closer to school starting)

Good Spirit School Division (The division says it will be working to adjust plans in the days to come)

Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division (The division said it will have a complete plan published by August 17.)

Living Sky School Division

Divisions and School Boards not requiring masks for all students at this time:

Ile-a-la Crosse School Division (The division said masks will be available)

Creighton School Division

Holy Family Roman Catholic Separate School Division (Not required as of August 4)

Holy Trinity Catholic School Division (Not required as of August 12)

Lloydminster Catholic School Division

Lloydminster Public School Division

North East School Division

Northwest School Division

Northern Lights School Division

Prairie South Schools

Prairie Valley School Division

Sun West School Division

South East Cornerstone Public School Division (The division says masks can be worn)

All back-to-school plans can be viewed on the Government of Saskatchewan's website here.

[Information not available for the Light of Christ Catholic Schools]