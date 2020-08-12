Where students need to mask up and where masks are not mandatory in Sask.
Sask. government said it will leave it up to school divisions to decide if masks are worn by all
Saskatchewan's Minister of Education Gord Wyant said Tuesday that individual school divisions would decide whether or not kids would have to wear masks when they return to class.
Some school divisions have changed their policies, moving into level two of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan requiring students to wear masks, while others are updating their policies for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools have mandated the use of non-medical masks for Grades 4 to 12 and are recommending all kindergarten to Grade 3 students wear a non-medical mask when physical distancing is not possible.
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division said it strongly encourages the use of masks and Saskatoon Public Schools is requiring students in grades 4 to 12 wear masks where physical distancing is not possible.
The Saskatoon Public School division said masks will be used on buses and all visitors and staff will wear masks.
Other divisions have mandated masks and updated or are in the process of updating their guidelines. Some have not mandated masks for all students and are only requiring them for staff when personal care is given to a student.
Divisions and School Boards requiring masks:
- The Conseil des écoles fransaskoises (CEF), Saskatchewan's French-language school board
- Regina Public Schools
- Regina Catholic Schools
- Saskatoon Public Schools
- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (The division said it is finalizing details and language and will revise its plan to reflect the change.)
Divisions and School Boards recommending but not requiring masks:
- Horizon School Division
- Prince Albert Catholic School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
Divisions and School Boards updating their guidelines:
- Chinook School Division (The division is working through the details of the latest announcement)
- Christ the Teacher Catholic Schools (The division said it will release more information closer to school starting)
- Good Spirit School Division (The division says it will be working to adjust plans in the days to come)
- Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division (The division said it will have a complete plan published by August 17.)
- Living Sky School Division
Divisions and School Boards not requiring masks for all students at this time:
- Ile-a-la Crosse School Division (The division said masks will be available)
- Creighton School Division
- Holy Family Roman Catholic Separate School Division (Not required as of August 4)
- Holy Trinity Catholic School Division (Not required as of August 12)
- Lloydminster Catholic School Division
- Lloydminster Public School Division
- North East School Division
- Northwest School Division
- Northern Lights School Division
- Prairie South Schools
- Prairie Valley School Division
- Sun West School Division
- South East Cornerstone Public School Division (The division says masks can be worn)
All back-to-school plans can be viewed on the Government of Saskatchewan's website here.
[Information not available for the Light of Christ Catholic Schools]
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.