Where in Regina were the 14 cases of Dutch elm disease confirmed this year?

There have been 14 confirmed cases of Dutch elm disease in Regina this year.

Russell Eirich, the program manager of pest and horticulture for the City of Regina, said this is the highest number the city has recorded in any given year.

"Our next highest year I believe was in 2003," Eirich said. "I believe it was about 12."

Eirich said since the year 2000 the city has averaged about 5 cases per year. He said he believes the uptick this year stems from drought conditions in recent years.

"It's hard to grow trees in Regina but then when you add the drought conditions and that stresses it and it just makes the trees more susceptible to insect predation and disease issues," Eirich said.

He said there was no real defined pattern to where Dutch elm popped up in the city.

"Our first tree was actually neighbouring a tree that we had a confirmed case last year." Eirich said.

Below is an interactive map of where the confirmed cases of Dutch elm disease infected trees were. All infected trees have been successfully removed by the City of Regina to help stop the spread of the disease.