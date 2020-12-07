Wheel theft leaves Regina woman spinning her tires looking for answers

A Regina woman is trying to figure out why thieves stole a single tire and rim from her 13-year-old Ford Focus hatchback this weekend.

It was not a spur of the moment theft. A security camera shows that it unfolded in two phases.

Alyssa Oliver said it began Saturday around 9 p.m. CST when their camera shows a car driving by a couple of times before finally parking at the end of her block in northeastern Regina.

"We saw them come up to my car and one person kept watch while the other one loosened the nuts and then they left," she said.

Sunday morning just before sunrise they returned "and just popped the wheel off."

They took the wheel and lug nuts, but left behind a small jack.

Oliver is struggling to find a motive. She had all-season tires on the car that were neither new or expensive. And why just take one?

"Were they driving around and saw my car, went out and looked at the tire and went 'That would be a good match for our car' and decided to take the wheel?"

Oliver said that she had a spare that she could use — except she couldn't attach it because the thieves had taken the lug nuts.

"It is comical to think about because you don't expect that to happen, like it is funny but at the same time, it's also crappy," she said.

Les Parker with Regina Police says officers are investigating.

"According to a stats analyst here there are a couple other incidents in the last 30 days that might be similar, but information in his reports are too sparse to confirm," he said in an email.



"Either way, it's safe to say that tire (and/or rims) theft is a fairly uncommon occurrence, especially in proportion to other vehicle-related incidents reported to police."