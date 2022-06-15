Wheat, canola yields in Sask. expected to grow by more than half in 2022
Statistics Canada says weather has been more favorable for farmers, compared to 2021
Statistics Canada says wheat and canola yields in Saskatchewan are expected to rise exponentially in 2022, compared to 2021.
This is largely because weather conditions across Western Canada have been generally better than in 2021, which brought significant drought issues for farmers, according to Statistics Canada.
In 2022, many areas of the Prairies have received consistent precipitation since June. The only exceptions are in the southwestern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
Wheat yields are expected to rise by 54.8 per cent to 43.5 bushels per acre here this year. Meanwhile, harvested area is projected to rise by 12.5 per cent. That will result in a 74 per cent increase in production to 15.4 million tonnes.
Statistics Canada found that Saskatchewan is expected to produce 43.5 per cent more canola in 2022 than in 2021, at 9.7 million tonnes. Yields are projected to increase by 51.2 per cent to 37.8 bushels per acre. However, harvested area is expected to fall by 5.1 per cent to 11.3 million acres.
CBC reached out to the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association for comment, but has not yet received a response.
