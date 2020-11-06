What's open, what's closed for Family Day in Regina

Changes in hours of operation are in place for many services provided by the City of Regina for Family Day.

City Hall will be closed all day Monday.

The landfill will be open between 7:00 a.m. CST and 5:30 p.m. CST. Gates close 15 minutes before the landfill closes. Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit will be providing service using Sunday routes and schedules. The Transit Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit services will operate on holiday hours, between 8:00 a.m. CST and 7 p.m. CST.

Parking meters will not be in effect on Monday.

The Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemetery offices will be closed but gates will open at 8 a.m. CST and close at 6 p.m. CST.

Leisure centres

The North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will open at noon and close at 6 p.m. CST.

The Regina Sportsplex Fieldhose and Lawson Aquatic Centre both open at 9 a.m. CST and close at 7 p.m. CST.

People were required to register in advance for drop-in programming and activities at leisure centres. Registration can be completed over the phone at 306-777-7529.

Anyone interested in attending public skate events was asked to check the City of Regina or Co-operators Centre websites.