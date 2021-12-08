What the arrival of the omicron variant means for Saskatchewan

The arrival of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Saskatchewan is a cause for concern but not a reason to panic, according to two experts.

Angie Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, and Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, spoke with CBC News on Wednesday in the wake of the variant of concern being confirmed in the province.

All four omicron cases are from a single household with a travel history involving one of the 10 countries on Canada's COVID-19 travel restriction list.

The arrival of omicron isn't a surprise to those who have been paying attention. Saskatchewan is the fifth province to confirm cases of the variant.

Both experts said there was never a question of if omicron would appear in Saskatchewan, but when.

Muhajarine said that since Nov. 27, Saskatchewan has been actively sending samples from those who have travelled to countries on Canada's travel restriction list to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg

The province detecting these four cases is a sign that the process is working, he said.

The provincial government and the experts CBC News spoke with say that more omicron cases are expected and we need to prepare.

"Hopefully this will be the trigger that will get us talking about omicron and how to keep us safe," Muhajarine said.

'Take precautions'

Omicron is relatively new and scientists are still learning more about it every day.

The experts that spoke with CBC News say this doesn't mean residents of Saskatchewan should panic.

"New variants can certainly be very scary, I think for a lot of people, because the tendency, including of some experts, is to say either this is no big deal or this is an absolute catastrophe and everything is going completely sideways," said Rasmussen.

"I don't think either of those responses are very constructive. I think that we should assume that this is bad and we should continue to take precautions."

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, says the arrival of the omicron variant is something that was expected and that more cases will likely be reported. (Angela Rasmussen)

The tools that Saskatchewan has used to beat back other variants will still work against omicron, Muhajarine said.

That means getting fully vaccinated and getting a third booster dose as soon as possible.

The province recently expanded the eligibility for booster doses to those 50 and older, anyone 18 and older in the north or in First Nations communities, and all health-care workers.

Muhajarine said you should make sure to wear a good, medical grade mask such an N95, and avoid large gatherings if possible.

Nazeem Muhajarine is calling on the provincial government to be proactive in its response to the the omicron variant. (Submitted by Nazeem Muhajarine)

Muhajarine is calling on the provincial government to implement further restrictions as Saskatchewan heads into the winter and the holiday season.

"We have to make sure that we have gathering limits to keep people from not not picking up omicron," Muhajarine said.

"We have to make sure that people are not mixing, people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, people mixing indoors."

Saskatchewan is coming off the deadliest wave of the pandemic in the province, fuelled by the emergence of the delta variant.

Rates of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and COVID-19 deaths have dropped since the peak of the fourth wave, but are still being monitored.

Rasmussen said it's not yet clear whether the omicron variant is set to become the dominate strain in Saskatchewan like delta did during the fourth wave.

"I think a lot of what happens in Saskatchewan moving forward is going to be not only based on omicron's ability to get around vaccine induced-immunity or infection induced-immunity, especially in people who have not had a booster dose or who have not been vaccinated after infection … It's going to really have a lot to do with its ability to displace delta in this population," she said.

Muhajarine said the province should have been talking about how to deal with omicron before it arrived, but that now is as good a time as any.

He's calling on the Saskatchewan government to be proactive in its approach, rather than responsive.

"I think we have to try to get ahead of this. Saskatchewan really has to reckon with this very, you know, threatening and concerning variant," he said.