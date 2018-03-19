Content
Weyburn school division employee charged with sexual assault of student: police

The Holy Family Roman Catholic Separate School Division has confirmed that one of their employees has been charged.

Weyburn police are not releasing the accused's name at this time

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
Weyburn police say they have charged an employee of a local school division with three charges related to interactions with a teenage student who attended the same school division. (CBC)

An employee of a school division in Weyburn, Sask., has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching after an investigation by the Weyburn Police Service.

Police say that in the early hours of Jan. 4, parents came to the Weyburn police station with complaints of inappropriate communication between their teenage daughter and a man over social media.

According to police, the initial messages between the two started over email and then switched to Facebook.

An investigation resulted in police laying the three charges against a man, who at the time was an employee of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Separate School Division. The man has since been released on numerous conditions.

The alleged victim was a student at the school division, police confirmed.

In a statement, the school division confirmed that one of its employees had been charged, but would not say what role the man had or if the division had taken any action in response to the charges.

"This is a personnel matter under investigation by appropriate authorities. Be assured that safety measures are in place for all concerned," wrote Gwen Keith, CEO of the school division, in an email.

Weyburn police are not releasing the accused's name at this time.

He is scheduled to make their next court appearance on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. CST in Weyburn Provincial Court.

