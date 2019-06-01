Skip to Main Content
Weyburn RCMP respond to serious multi-vehicle collision
Saskatchewan

Weyburn RCMP respond to serious multi-vehicle collision

RCMP in Weyburn are on scene at a serious multi-vehicle collision roughly 17 kilomtres east of that community.

Highway 13 expected to be blocked for extended period of time

CBC News ·
RCMP are on-scene at a serious multi-vehicle collision roughly 17 kilometres east of Weyburn. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

RCMP in Weyburn are asking motorists to find another route as a serious collision is expected to block Highway 13 for an extended period.

Police haven't provided many details yet, but a news release issued Saturday afternoon said the crash is serious, happened about 17 kilometres east of Weyburn and involved multiple vehicles.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|