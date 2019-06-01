Weyburn RCMP respond to serious multi-vehicle collision
RCMP in Weyburn are on scene at a serious multi-vehicle collision roughly 17 kilomtres east of that community.
Highway 13 expected to be blocked for extended period of time
RCMP in Weyburn are asking motorists to find another route as a serious collision is expected to block Highway 13 for an extended period.
Police haven't provided many details yet, but a news release issued Saturday afternoon said the crash is serious, happened about 17 kilometres east of Weyburn and involved multiple vehicles.
More to come.