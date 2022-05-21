Weyburn swimmers suddenly without pools after heavy rain damages leisure centre

A swim team in Weyburn has unexpectedly found itself without a pool to practise in, thanks to heavy rain in southeastern Saskatchewan earlier this month.

The rain that pounded the area on May 13 caused flooding at the Weyburn Leisure Centre, damaging critical mechanical equipment.

Exactly a week later, the City of Weyburn announced its indoor pool will be closed for the remainder of the season. The city's indoor pool season usually runs until the end of May, after which the outdoor pool opens.

Kyrissa Kirkpatrick, head coach of the Weyburn Silver Seals swim team, says the unplanned turn of events will have an impact on the team's competitive athletes.

"There's only so much you can do outside of the water," she said. "We can work on keeping our conditioning up, but you can't correct technique, you can't perfect turns."

The Silver Seals had a planned break of dryland training the week of May 29-June 4, when the city is usually making the transition from the indoor to outdoor pool.

However, because of supply chain issues, no date has been set for the outdoor reopening — originally scheduled for June 6.

"We will be out of the water [at least] three weeks before we can train again," Kirkpatrick said.

The disruption has also forced practice changes for the Weyburn Artistic Swim Club.

Head coach Tracey Rothwell said four of that team's athletes are competing at provincial high performance trials in Saskatoon on May 29.

Fortunately, they have been able to book pool time in Oungre, 60 kilometres south.

"This has been a weight off our shoulders," Rothwell said.

Club president hopeful for provincials

Weyburn is the host city for the 2022 summer provincials from July 23-27.



Silver Seals board president Twyla Molnar said planning for that event is still on course. She has also been in contact with the city, which she said is intent on reopening the outdoor pool for June 6.

"I know that they are working on some alternate plans to expedite the ability to get into the pool for that time," she said.

"If we are able to get back in on June 6, our season will not have suffered a whole lot."

Molnar said if the delay extends, the club may consider booking pool time in neighbouring communities, complemented with more dryland training.

Silver Seals has around 70 swimmers, not all competitive, ranging from age five to 18.

The City of Weyburn said Friday that current super pass holders will receive prorated credits to their accounts. Leisure centre members will receive extensions to their memberships.

Anyone currently enrolled in courses and programs will be contacted with more information on reimbursements or rescheduling.