Weyburn man faces numerous charges in connection with 3-D printed guns

A Weyburn man, 26, is facing eight charges after police raided his home and allegedly found a pair of 3-D printed guns and other weapons.

A 3-D printer creates gun parts by depositing thin slices of material — such as plastics, metals or ceramics — and building the object up layer by layer.

Weapons created using this method still fall under the Firearms Act. Police say the guns would have been untraceable if used in a crime.

There was search at the man's home in November, but he wasn't arrested and charged until this week.

The charges include: