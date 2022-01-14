Weyburn man faces numerous charges in connection with 3-D printed guns
A Weyburn man, 26, is facing eight charges after police raided his home and allegedly found a pair of 3-D printed guns and other weapons. Had they been used in a crime, police say, they would have been untraceable.
A Weyburn man, 26, is facing eight charges after police raided his home and allegedly found a pair of 3-D printed guns and other weapons.
A 3-D printer creates gun parts by depositing thin slices of material — such as plastics, metals or ceramics — and building the object up layer by layer.
Weapons created using this method still fall under the Firearms Act. Police say the guns would have been untraceable if used in a crime.
There was search at the man's home in November, but he wasn't arrested and charged until this week.
The charges include:
- Manufacturing a restricted weapon knowing not authorized to do so.
- Manufacturing a prohibited weapon knowing not authorized to do so.
- Possessing a restricted weapon together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged in the said firearm and was not the holder of a registration certificate for said firearm.
- Possessing a prohibited weapon together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged in the said firearm and was not the holder of a registration certificate for said firearm.
- Possessing a restricted weapon without being the holder of a registration certificate for the firearm.
- Possessing a prohibited weapon without being the holder of a registration certificate for the firearm.
- Possessing a prohibited device without being the holder of a licence under which he may possess it (two counts).