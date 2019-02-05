Weyburn homicide suspect now facing additional attempted murder charge

A Weyburn man facing a murder charge in the death of an alleged home invader has now also been charged with attempted murder.

Keegan Muxlow, 24, had been facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Nathan Hutt, after Hutt and two others allegedly broke into Muxlow's home on the evening of Jan. 4, 2019, armed with a shotgun.

Muxlow allegedly shot the 18-year-old Hutt, who later died in hospital, and allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old.

Deputy Chief of Police Rod Stafford said that during the course of the investigation, Weyburn police discovered a "loosely related" incident that had taken place earlier that evening between Muxlow and an unnamed individual.

The victim was not seriously injured in the alleged attempted murder attempt, according to Stafford. He confirmed the victim was a separate individual, who had not been previously charged and who had not been involved in the suspected home invasions.

"It certainly has taken a couple of different twists but I guess that can happen as these significant major investigations go on," said Stafford of the case.

Investigators arrested and charged Muxlow at the Regina Correctional Centre on Monday. His next scheduled court appearance is March 12 in Weyburn provincial court, according to Stafford.