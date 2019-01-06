Target of Weyburn, Sask. home invasion faces murder charge after allegedly shooting invader who later died

The 23-year-old man who was the target of a home invasion in Weyburn, Keegan Muxlow, is facing a second-degree murder charge, after allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old man who broke into his home with two others.

Muxlow is also facing charges unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.

The two other men who were alleged to have broken into the home, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, have been charged with break and enter and commit assault, possession of a firearm without a license, and wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.

The 23-year-old was also charged with possession of what police described as a small amount of cocaine that was found during a search at the police headquarters.

The men were all known to each other, according to police.

Deputy Chief Rod Stafford said that the home invaders had a shotgun with them but didn't know if they were carrying any other weapons.

The 18-year-old—identified as Nathan Hutt of Weyburn—who is alleged to have been part of the home invasion died in hospital around 12:30 a.m. CST on Saturday after shots were fired during a confrontation at the home.

Stafford said that the investigation so far doesn't point to there being a gunfight, meaning that the only shots fired came from Muxlow's .22-calibre rifle.

The 23-year-old invader was also injured. Stafford said he was stabbed.

On Saturday the police chief said he believed that this was an isolated incident and they were not looking for any other suspects. (Bryan Eneas / CBC News)

As for the reason for the home invasion, Stafford said they're still in the dark about that.

"That's one of the main questions we still have unanswered and we're hoping that once we interview each of the people in custody, that they will be able to shed some light if not considerable light on that," he said.

A police dog is being brought in from Estevan to help search for another piece of evidence, but Stafford said it was "not crucial".

Officers were sent to the 300 block of 4th Street Northeast on Friday night after receiving a call about a home invasion involving firearms, according to a news release by Weyburn police.

After securing the house, police learned two injured men, aged 18 and 23, had arrived at the Weyburn General Hospital.

Police went to the hospital and determined both men were suspects in the alleged home invasion, according to Weyburn Police Chief Marlo Pritchard. He said their injuries were related to a confrontation during the invasion.

Community response

The Weyburn Police tweeted Sunday that the community has been very supportive of them during the investigation but wanted citizens to "avoid speculation".

As we continue to investigate a major crime that took place this weekend, our members would like to thank several citizens who have shown us support by dropping off snacks, coffee, & food cards. Our members have put in many hours of OT already. —@WeyburnPolice The community of Weyburn is small. We ask that citizens avoid speculation of circumstances while we investigate. Support the family and friends involved in this event by avoiding gossip and rumours. —@WeyburnPolice

Stafford echoed that sentiment.

"Until you know the facts, don't jump to conclusions and don't take sides," he said.

"Even at this point, like I say, we're the only ones really that have any inkling of the true nature of the investigation."

He also said they have been getting a lot of tips from the community and he urged people to keep coming in or call in to give anything they might know about the incident.

This was the first homicide in Weyburn in over 20 years, with the last one happening in 1995. The chief of police said he believed this was an isolated incident, and there was no wider risk to the community.