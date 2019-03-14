Weyburn city council to reconsider group home proposal 'at earliest possible' meeting

Weyburn city council sparked controversy last week when it rejected a proposal for a group home for people with disabilities. Now the proposal will go back before council, according to a city spokesperson.

Elected officials shut down the group home proposal last Monday, citing "stigma," traffic concerns and a potential hit to property prices in the new upscale neighbourhood The Creeks.

Comments made by councillors prior to the rejection prompted outrage in the community and on social media.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) home was slated to house four people living with mental and/or physical disabilities.

It's not yet clear what at what council meeting the group home will be discussed and council has not committed to rescinding its vote.

"To ensure a quick resolution, this application will be brought back to Council at the earliest possible meeting while adhering to the City of Weyburn's procedures and bylaws," the city spokesperson wrote on Tuesday.

They said members of city council and administration met with the Ministry of Social Services, SHC, Weyburn Group Home Society and Terra Developments on Monday.

The spokesperson said they "left feeling that the direction going forward will get this home built in the Creeks."

City councillors, including the mayor, voted Monday to reject the construction of the group home for people with disabilities. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Services said Monday they are still exploring options and trying to minimize delays for those slated to move into the home.

"At this point, we aren't sure what the delay will look like, but we will be working together with the community to move forward on other potential site options."

Politicians weigh in

Council's decision last Monday prompted other politicians — including former Premier Brad Wall — to encourage council to rethink its decision.

"Saskatchewan has worked hard to provide dignity, care and quality of life through more group home spaces to our most vulnerable fellow citizens," Wall tweeted. "In turn, they bring dignity and care to any neighbourhood."

Premier Scott Moe said he was hopeful that "city council can revisit their decision and come to what I would hope — and I think we would all agree — would be a more appropriate decision."

On Friday city council issued a written statement that read it would like to apologize to those "who have been hurt by the words said in Council Chambers on Monday."

The statement said that what Weyburn's elected officials said was "not excusable."