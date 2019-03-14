'Any neighbourhood would be lucky to have them': Weyburn MLA responds to group home controversy

Sask. Party MLA Dustin Duncan, who represents Weyburn-Big Muddy, responded in the legislature Thursday to the controversy surrounding the rejection of a proposed group home for people with disabilities in Weyburn.

On Monday, councillors in the city — just over 100 kilometres southeast of Regina — voted against allowing the establishment of a group home for four people with disabilities in The Creeks, a newer neighbourhood in the city.

Duncan said during question period at the Saskatchewan Legislature Thursday that Weyburn is a welcoming community.

"Concerns have been voiced of what could be lost when a group home moves into a neighbourhood. Mr. Speaker, in my experience, including attending of the three new group homes in our community, these homes don't take away. They add," he said.

"They add a safe and secure home for our most vulnerable, they add to the colour and richness of a neighbourhood and they add a smile to the face of those who have a home to call their own," Duncan said.

"Any neighbourhood would be lucky to have them."

Premier Scott Moe said group homes are a great investment for people in the province of Saskatchewan, and for the people who rely on their services.

"It provides them with the opportunity to be all that they can be," Moe said.

"I'm hopeful that in this case in Weyburn, the city council can revisit their decision and come to what I would hope — and I think we would all agree — would be a more appropriate decision."

Moe said the minister of social services has engaged in discussions with the town council over the last few days and those conversations will continue.

A young boy sends a message at a protest in The Creeks neighbourhood of Weyburn on Wednesday. Councillors in that city rejected a proposal to build a group home for people with disabilities in the newer neighbourhood, citing safety and property price concerns. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

During Monday's city council meeting, Weyburn councillors cited traffic and safety concerns, "stigma" and a potential hit to property prices in a neighbourhood where some homes have a price tag in the millions.

"It kind of dashes the dreams and hopes of the people that live there currently. It will probably impede the development of that immediate area going forward," Coun. Brad Wheeler, who owns a home in The Creeks, said.

"I know it's not politically correct to say there's a stigma attached to them, but there is. You have to be honest with yourself."

Wheeler has since released a public apology for his comments.

Mayor Marcel Roy told reporters Wednesday in Weyburn the decision was based on "tremendous pushback" from residents of the neighbourhood.

"The intention of our decision at that time at council on Monday was not to offend any groups or individuals in our community but to respect the existing process," said Roy.

Residents in Weyburn protested the decision and the comments Wednesday.

NIMBY attitude

This incident and the backlash has prompted discussion around "not in my backyard," or "NIMBY," attitudes.

Paul Dowling is a founding member of the HomeComing Coalition, which was established in 2002 to advocate for the rights of people in supportive housing. Dowling said living in a community with a group home is a non-issue.

"Our perception is, when people say 'we don't want those kind of people in our neighbourhood, we don't want that development in our neighbourhood that will house people who have disabilities,' we hear that as discrimination," he said.

He used an example of a nuclear family of five moving into a neighbourhood. They don't need a city council meeting to determine whether or not they can do that.

"If it's OK for those five people to live there, why is it not appropriate for five people to live there who are not related by birth or by marriage, but who live there in a group environment?"