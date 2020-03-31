Union 'very saddened' by deaths of two SaskPower employees

The two men who died during a "serious incident" in Weyburn on Thursday evening were senior SaskPower employees and the deaths have their union reeling.

William Campbell, the business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2067, said he was informed about the deaths on Thursday evening by Sask. Power and the news sent a shock wave through the union.

"We're very saddened and deeply affected by any passing of members, accident, or in this situation, a critical incident, and all members are saddened by this," he said.

He said Local 2067 is still waiting for details about what exactly happened, but that support has already started to pour in from IBEW locals across the country.

Campbell, who has been with the union for more than four decades, said he crossed paths with the two men during his time with the local, but out of respect for the families and the men's privacy would not release their names.

"IBEW is like a big family," he said. "So it'd be no different that if one of your brothers or sisters passed away."

In a statement sent to media on Thursday night, SaskPower said its thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers. The utility released little information, referring to it only as a "safety incident."

Local news outlet Discover Weyburn published a statement from Dustin Duncan, the Sask. Party candidate for the electoral district of Weyburn Big-Muddy and the Minister Responsible for SaskPower before the election was called.

Duncan's statement said SaskPower is made up of a tight-knit group of employees across the province and out of respect for the family and the community, he would be suspending his campaign activities for the day.

Campbell said both Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety and SaskPower will reviewing the incident. He said once the IBEW local has the required information, it will be sending a full report to its international office in Washington.

Officials with the Crown utility say the incident is under review.

"We're conducting an internal investigation and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety is investigating as well and we're fully cooperating with that," said Joel Cherry, a spokesman with SaskPower.