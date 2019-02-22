Skip to Main Content
'He's my rock': When her fiancé was given 3 months to live, Weyburn gave her a wedding to remember
New

'He's my rock': When her fiancé was given 3 months to live, Weyburn gave her a wedding to remember

When her fiancé Jason Court was given only three months to live, Jennifer May decided to move up her wedding date. Shecommunity members in Weyburn to help the way they did.

Bride says she was not expecting overwhelming response, and help from community

Janani Whitfield · CBC News ·
Jason Court and Jennifer May celebrated their wedding this past month, with the community of Weyburn pulling together to help them both, following a devastating medical diagnosis. (Submitted by Jennifer May)

When Jennifer May looks at a photo from her wedding day, she sees in it the true definition of her relationship: her partner is the one that always holds her head up.

"He has always been my rock but when your rock cracks, it's tough," she said.

May's partner, Jason Court, recently found out his cancer had spread, and that he only had a few more months left to live.

The couple was already engaged, but May said the crushing news prompted her to move up their wedding date.  

"He's my soulmate. I wanted to make sure he knew that," she said. "I'm not going to do this again. This is it for me."

The couple had been dating for more than 10 years and were engaged to be married when Court was diagnosed with cancer. (Submitted by Jennifer May)

An unexpected community response

Her sons got right behind her thoughts for a Valentine's Day wedding, with plans for 10 guests gathering at the hospital for the ceremony. 

But when May put out a call on social media for wedding advice, she didn't anticipate how news would spread of the impromptu wedding in their community of Weyburn.

I guess you don't know what you have in a small town until you really need it.- Jennifer May

A woman May now calls her "earth angel" put out an all-call, and within 24 hours, people had pulled together to collect all the items for a wedding, including a dress for May and a tie for Court, shirts for their two boys, decorations, jewelry and photography services.

"I guess you don't know what you have in a small town until you really need it," said May, describing it as heartwarming beyond measure, and something she hopes to pay forward in the future.

"People step up in the strangest ways."

In the end, the couple ended up holding hands and exchanging rings before an audience of 65 people at the Captain's Hall in Weyburn, in what May calls an "emotional" ceremony.

Through it all, May said the strength of her boys blows her away. While she's set off crying simply by picking up socks, her kids tell her, "Daddy will be in a better place and not hurt any more."

As short as their marriage may turn out to be, May hopes to make the most of it.

"We are enjoying our time together now — not focusing on the negative, just focusing on spending time together."

with files from CBC Saskatchewan's The Afternoon Edition and Samanda Brace

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us